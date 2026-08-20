At Amazon, get the DeWalt Reciprocating Saw Blades 2-Pack for $3.95. You'd pay close to $10 elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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At Home Depot, this Milwaukee SAWZALL blade set is $19.97, down from $58 and the lowest price we could find. It's a 19-piece bi-metal set that cuts wood, metal, and multi-material and comes with a storage case. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Set includes 19 reciprocating saw blades
- Bi-metal construction cuts through wood, metal, and multi-material
- Designed for longer blade life than standard bi-metal blades
- Includes a durable case for blade storage
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