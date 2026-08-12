This DeWalt step drill bit set drops to $56.68 at Amazon thanks to an on-page coupon. It's the best price we could find by $63. The set includes three bits covering 31 hole sizes from 1/8" to 7/8", with a titanium nitride coating and a 1/4" hex shank built for impact driver use. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-piece set covers 31 hole sizes from 1/8" to 7/8"
- Titanium nitride coated for longer life and better chip removal
- 1/4" hex shank designed for impact driver use
- Split point tip for increased drilling speed
- Laser engraved numbers for better step visibility
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Published 29 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon Haul, get this 6-Piece Anti-Slip Drill Bit Set for $2.92. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This DeWalt tap and drill bit set is $1.45, down from $4.20 at Home Depot. Shipping is free, too. It pairs a black oxide drill bit with a steel tap for creating and repairing internal threads in metal. The tap is made from high-carbon steel, and the drill bit has a patented hardened core designed to resist breakage. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes a No. 36 black oxide drill bit and a 6-in. x 32 NC steel tap
- Designed to create and repair internal threads in metal applications
- Made from high-carbon steel for precise threading
- Features a patented hardened core for added strength and longer life
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Piece 1/4" Rotary Rasp Drill Bit Set for $1.81. It's the best price we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set includes 5 rotary rasp drill bits
- 1/4" (6mm) shank size
- Designed for engraving, polishing, and grinding
- Compatible with standard rotary drills
Amazon offers the DeWalt Tough Grip 27-Piece Screwdriver Bit Set for $13.98. That's a $6 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- designed for at-a-glance bit identification and quick removal
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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