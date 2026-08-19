At Amazon, get this DeWalt 3/8" Industrial Air Coupler for $6.99. That's $7 less than the price Home Depot charges. It has a 3/8" body with a 6-ball locking design rated for up to 300 PSI, and its Male NPT threading allows it to connect directly into airline components. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3/8" body design delivers 75 SCFM airflow at 90 PSI
- 6-ball locking mechanism for a secure, airtight seal
- 3/8" Male NPT threading for direct connection to airline components
- Rated for a maximum working pressure of 300 PSI
- Metal construction with engraved size markings
- Includes one male coupler
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