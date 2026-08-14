This 16-oz. bottle of Dawn Platinum Plus dish spray drops to $2 with a clippable coupon on Amazon, down from $3.94. It's a concentrated formula designed to cut grease without needing water to activate the suds. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 57 min ago
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Popularity: 5/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon, get this Instant Power Eco Clog Preventer 1-Gallon Bottle for $9.48. It's the best deal we could find by $11. It uses natural enzymes rather than harsh chemicals or acids, making it safe for septic systems and pipes. Buy Now at Amazon
- designed for kids aged 6+
- teaches the fundamentals of coding, without a computer
Handles grease, oil, and heavy grime on surfaces like the oven, stove, range hood, and sink, which makes it useful for anyone cleaning multiple surfaces in the kitchen. Apply coupon code "QK5SB46Q" for a savings of $5. Shipping adds around $6, and takes a little more than a week. Buy Now at Amazon
- Removes tough grease and baked-on food residue
- Fast-acting formula breaks down grime quickly
- Includes spray bottle and microfiber towel
- Safe for multi-surface household use
- Restores shine to kitchens and non-porous surfaces
This drain snake cleaner is $1.12, down from $2.08. It works on sinks, showers, and bathtubs to clear hair and debris from clogged pipes. Buy Now at Amazon
- Flexible design fits sinks, showers, and bathtubs
- Removes hair and debris from clogged drains
- Reusable cleaning tool
- Bendable shape reaches through curved pipes
At Amazon, get this Roebic K-97 32-oz. Liquid Main Line Cleaner for $7.97. It's the best deal we could find by $4. It uses bacteria enzymes to break down fats, grease, and paper buildup in sewer or septic lines and is safe for all pipe types. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
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