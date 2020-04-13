Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 45 mins ago
Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker
$51 $100
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Home Depot matches this price.
  • includes measuring scoop & recipes
  • 5-setting browning control
  • batter pour spout
  • nonstick baking plates
  • Model: WAF-V100
