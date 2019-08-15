New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Cuisinart Indoor 5-in-1 Griddler
$50 $60
free shipping

Walmart offers the Cuisinart Indoor 5-in-1 Griddler for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $20.) Buy Now

  • Amazon charges the same price
  • contact grill
  • panini press
  • full grill/griddle
  • half grill/griddle
  • Model: GR-4N
