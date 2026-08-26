Cubavera's Labor Day Sale cuts prices on guayabera shirts, linen pants, and casual shirts by up to 70% off. Shoppers can find pieces like the Heather Polo for $20 or a Linen Guayabera Shirt for $55, with Big & Tall sizes also included across many styles. The sale spans nearly 200 items, covering shirts, pants, shorts, and sweaters. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more for Good Life Rewards members (it's free to join). Deal ends September 8. Shop Now at Cubavera