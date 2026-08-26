Cubavera's Labor Day Sale cuts prices on guayabera shirts, linen pants, and casual shirts by up to 70% off. Shoppers can find pieces like the Heather Polo for $20 or a Linen Guayabera Shirt for $55, with Big & Tall sizes also included across many styles. The sale spans nearly 200 items, covering shirts, pants, shorts, and sweaters. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more for Good Life Rewards members (it's free to join). Deal ends September 8. Shop Now at Cubavera
- Guayabera shirts starting around $35
- Linen and linen-blend shirts and pants included
- Big & Tall sizes available across select styles
- Shorts, sweaters, and dress pants included in markdowns
- 198 items included in the sale
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Expires 9/8/2026
Published 56 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Walmart offers the George Men's Relaxed Fit Printed Camp Shirt from $2.73. A variety of sizes and styles are available around the $3 mark. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
A lightweight button-up in cotton linen blend works well as a warm-weather layer whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual. Add two shirts to cart and apply coupon code "CMX10" for a savings of $76. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Fabric blend of 55% linen and 45% cotton
- Features a classic button-up front closure
- Includes a single chest pocket design
- Provides a lightweight and breathable texture
- Designed with a standard point collar
Walmart offers the George Men's Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt from $3.90. All options are around this $4 mark. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
A lightweight linen button-down shirt that works for casual summer wear or beach trips. Apply coupon code "3Q7ACEDM" for a savings of $10. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Amazon
- Breathable cotton linen fabric
- Casual button-down beach style
- Machine washable material
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