You can shop crystals and natural stones at eBay Live with deals starting from $1. Gemstones, minerals, crystal carvings, garden quartz, mixed crystals, and more are available. You will need an eBay account to participate, which is free to set up. Buy Now at eBay
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Woot's Debut Deals sale spans a wide mix of categories, from home appliances like dehumidifiers and humidifiers to pet gear, kids' toys, and electronics. Prices range from under $10 for small accessories to nearly $300 for items like the COCOFISH Shark Bounce House, with many items marked over 50% off their reference price. The sale covers dozens of products across home, outdoor, and personal care categories rather than focusing on a single type of item. This deal ends August 31 at 1 am ET. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Home and kitchen items including humidifiers, dehumidifiers, and vacuums
- Electronics such as headphones, projectors, and smart watches
- Outdoor and garden gear including hoses, solar lights, and pool cleaners
- Kids' toys and games like race track sets and magnetic blocks
- Pet products including dog car seats, clippers, and heated cat houses
Woot's August Prime Exclusive Store spans electronics, home goods, apparel, and tools, with discounts reaching up to 70% off across the lineup. Standouts include a retro gaming console with 620 games for $27.99 and a mini portable smart projector for $74.99, down from $199.99. Amazon Prime members also get free standard shipping on orders during this sale. This deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Spans electronics, home goods, apparel, and tools
- Includes a retro gaming console with 620 games for $27.99
- Includes a mini portable smart projector for $74.99
- Includes a De'Longhi 15-bar espresso machine for $137.25
- Free standard shipping for Amazon Prime members
- Sale ends August 30 at 11PM CT
Tractor Supply's Labor Day Sale page covers a wide mix of categories, from gun safes and power tools to lawn mowers, pet food, and work boots. Highlights include a Cannon 24-Gun fire-resistant safe at $399.99, down from $649.99, and a Cub Cadet Enduro Series 46" riding lawn mower at $2,399.99. Smaller everyday items like dog treats and chicken feed are also discounted, making the sale useful whether you're shopping for big-ticket farm equipment or routine pet supplies. Deal ends September 7. Shop Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Spans categories like tools, pet supplies, fencing, lawn & garden, and clothing
- Cannon 24-Gun fire-resistant safe marked down to $399.99
- Cub Cadet Enduro Series 46" gas riding lawn mower at $2,399.99
- DEWALT 20V/60V 6.0 Ah FlexVolt battery 2-pack at $199
- Discounts on dog and chicken treats, work pants, and outdoor furniture
This USA 250th Anniversary commemorative coin is $15.99, down from $18.99 at Amazon. It comes with a premium gift box. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
Madison Seating's eBay storefront offers a wide range of refurbished Herman Miller office chairs, with prices starting at $99.11 for an Eames Molded Plastic chair and reaching up to $1,049 for a fully loaded Embody chair. Popular Aeron and Mirra models are also available in refurbished condition, many backed by a 10-year warranty and free returns. The selection extends beyond Herman Miller to include refurbished chairs from Steelcase and Knoll as well. Buy Now at eBay
- Refurbished Herman Miller Aeron, Mirra, Cosm, Embody, and Setu chairs available
- Includes other brands like Steelcase, Knoll, and Eames-designed seating
- Chairs sold by Madison Seating, a specialist refurbisher on eBay
- 10-year warranty offered on many listings
- Free delivery and free returns on all listed items
With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this onn. 11" Tablet Pro drops to $41.40, down from its $89 list price. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, giving it enough room for apps and media at a budget price point. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 11" display
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 2.8 GHz octa-core processor
adidas is offering up to 60% off in its eBay outlet store, with an extra 50% off using promo code "AUGUST50". The sale spans running shoes, slides, apparel, and accessories, such as the adidas Ultraboost 5X shoes at $130 to $140, down from $180, and the Gazelle Indoor shoes at $61, down from $130. Coupon ends August 27. Shop Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay