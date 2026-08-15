This weekend at Crocs, you can get shop the brand's popular Baya Clogs, all of which are discounted by 50%. It puts the price of these adults' pair at $25 in every color. This is even $5 cheaper than what you'd pay for the limited colors in the Crocs' Outlet at eBay. The clog features cut-out branding for breathability and can hold up to 26 Jibbitz charms, which are also discounted on the site. Shipping is free over $34.99 and the deal ends on August 16. Buy Now at Crocs