eBay's official Crocs store covers clogs, sandals, slides, and work shoes for the whole family, with prices starting around $20. Licensed styles like Harry Potter, Pokémon, and Jurassic World clogs sit alongside classic Baya and Bayaband styles, and orders of $65 or more get an additional 15% off. All orders ship for free, too. Buy Now at eBay
- Clogs, sandals, slides, and flip flops for men, women, kids, and toddlers
- Includes licensed styles such as Harry Potter, Pokémon, and Jurassic World
- Work shoe options with slip-resistant soles
- Made with Croslite foam for lightweight comfort
- Additional 15% off orders of $65 or more
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At $62, these HOKA Men's Rincon 4 running shoes at REI cost less than half the $125 regular price and beat the current $116 Amazon price. They pair a lightweight cushioned midsole with a 5 mm heel-to-toe drop for a smoother ride on long runs. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
- Neutral support with moderate cushioning
- 5 mm heel-to-toe drop
- 36 mm heel stack height and 31 mm forefoot stack height
- Engineered double jacquard upper with EVA midsole
- Rubberized EVA outsole
- Weighs 1 lb. 0.1 oz. per pair
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Woot is discounting a wide range of On and Hoka running shoes, with prices starting at $54.99 for Hoka recovery slides. Performance models like the Hoka Cielo X1 3.0 and On Cloudboom Echo are also included, with some styles marked up to 44% off their reference price. The sale spans men's, women's, and kids' sizes across dozens of styles from both brands. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
On has marked down last season's shoes by up to 40%, spanning running, training, tennis, and hiking styles. . Men's, women's, and youth sizes are covered across popular lines such as Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, and THE ROGER. Youth prices start around $70, running spikes at $90, and adult shoes at $95. Shop Now at On
- Covers running, training, tennis, hiking, and lifestyle shoe styles
- Includes men's, women's, youth, and kids' sizing
- Styles include Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, Cloudflyer, and THE ROGER lines
- Prices range from around $80 to $220 across the collection
Madison Seating's eBay storefront offers a wide range of refurbished Herman Miller office chairs, with prices starting at $99.11 for an Eames Molded Plastic chair and reaching up to $1,049 for a fully loaded Embody chair. Popular Aeron and Mirra models are also available in refurbished condition, many backed by a 10-year warranty and free returns. The selection extends beyond Herman Miller to include refurbished chairs from Steelcase and Knoll as well. Buy Now at eBay
- Refurbished Herman Miller Aeron, Mirra, Cosm, Embody, and Setu chairs available
- Includes other brands like Steelcase, Knoll, and Eames-designed seating
- Chairs sold by Madison Seating, a specialist refurbisher on eBay
- 10-year warranty offered on many listings
- Free delivery and free returns on all listed items
With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this onn. 11" Tablet Pro drops to $41.40, down from its $89 list price. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, giving it enough room for apps and media at a budget price point. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 11" display
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 2.8 GHz octa-core processor
adidas is offering up to 60% off in its eBay outlet store, with an extra 50% off using promo code "AUGUST50". The sale spans running shoes, slides, apparel, and accessories, such as the adidas Ultraboost 5X shoes at $130 to $140, down from $180, and the Gazelle Indoor shoes at $61, down from $130. Coupon ends August 27. Shop Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
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