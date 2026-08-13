This Crayola bulk pack drops to $23.28, down from $47.28. At under a dollar per pack of 12, it's a practical option for classrooms needing pre-sharpened, durable colored pencils in bulk. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup where available to avoid the $6.99 shipping fee. Buy Now at Walmart
- 24 packs of 12 colored pencils each, 288 pencils total
- Pre-sharpened tips ready for immediate use
- Soft, durable cores designed to resist breaking
- 12 assorted colors including red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple
- Non-toxic and safe for kids ages 5 and up
- A new tree is planted for every tree used in production
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This 12-pack of uniball Zento Gel Pens is at a good price today at Amazon, selling for just $10.91. You'd pay around $7 at most local stores for a 4-pack, so you're saving around $10 on this box. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. The set includes a quick-drying, smudge-resistant ink designed to prevent bleed-through on everyday paper. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12 retractable gel pens with black ink
- 0.7mm medium point tip
- Quick-drying ink helps prevent smudging
- Soft grip made with 75% recycled material
- No bleed-through on notebooks or planners
- Muted barrel colors
This 24-pack of Highland sticky notes is at its best price on Amazon. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24 pads of sticky notes included
- Each note measures 3" x 3"
Amazon offers the Pilot G2 Premium Gel Roller Pen 4-Pack for $4.99. That's $1 less than our mention a week ago and the lowest price we found now, also by a buck. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- refillable
- comfort grip
- fine point 0.7mm
- retractable closure
This 12-count pack of BIC Gelocity Quick Dry gel pens matches its all-time low price at Amazon and is down from $19.99. The ink dries in as little as five seconds and the pens feature a retractable clip design. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12-count pack of gel pens
- Medium point, 0.7 mm tip
- Blue quick-dry ink dries in as little as 5 seconds
- Retractable design with a clip
- Full-length grip for comfort
- Item weighs 2.4 oz.
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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