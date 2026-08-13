This Craftsman CMCF801D1 impact driver is down to just $59 today at Amazon, it's best-ever price. It's also $40 cheaper than what you'd pay at Lowe's. This model is part of Craftsman's V20 cordless system, which lets its battery and charger work across other tools in the same lineup. The kit's 1,800 in-lbs of torque matches the top output of Craftsman's newer brushless V20 impact drivers, putting it ahead of the brand's standard 1,460 in-lbs and 1,700 in-lbs models in the same line. Buy Now at Amazon