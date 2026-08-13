This Craftsman V20 Brushless Compact Impact Driver Kit is $40 off its regular price of $119. It's the best price we could find and the lowest it's been this year at Amazon. The kit includes a charger and a 2.0Ah battery along with the driver, which has a compact 5.02" head for working in tight spaces and up to 1000 in-lb of torque. It ships for free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Tool head measures just 5.02" in length for tight spaces
- Delivers up to 1000 in-lb of maximum torque
- Includes a charger, a 2.0Ah lithium-ion battery, and the impact driver
- Weighs 3.8 lb.
- Built-in LED light for illuminating work areas
- VERSATRACK compatible for tool organization
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This Craftsman CMCF801D1 impact driver is down to just $59 today at Amazon, it's best-ever price. It's also $40 cheaper than what you'd pay at Lowe's. This model is part of Craftsman's V20 cordless system, which lets its battery and charger work across other tools in the same lineup. The kit's 1,800 in-lbs of torque matches the top output of Craftsman's newer brushless V20 impact drivers, putting it ahead of the brand's standard 1,460 in-lbs and 1,700 in-lbs models in the same line. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes a 2 Ah lithium ion battery and charger
- Delivers up to 1,800 in-lbs. of max torque
- Variable speed trigger reaches up to 2,900 RPM with no load
- Chuck releases quickly for one-handed bit changes
- Built-in LED light helps illuminate work areas
- Includes a PH2 screwdriving bit
Lowe's offers the Craftsman 20V Cordless Ratchet Wrench for $99 for a $60 savings. Shipping is free. Deal ends October 28th. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Variable speed trigger for controlled operation
- Dual drive sizes cover 1/4" and 3/8" applications
This Greenworks 24V impact wrench is $69.99 at Amazon. That's $30 off and matches its all-time low price on Amazon. It comes with a 2.0Ah battery and charger included, so there's nothing extra to buy to start using it. The brushless motor delivers 150 ft-lb. of torque, and the tool is lighter and more compact than the previous Greenworks version. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 150 ft-lb. of torque from a brushless motor
- 3/8" anvil with friction ring for quick socket changes
- Variable speed control from 0 to 2,400 RPM
- Includes a 2.0Ah battery and compact charger
- Weighs 2 lb. and is more compact than the previous Greenworks model
- Non-slip grip handle
Walmart offers the Hart 3/8" Air Impact Wrench for $27.97. That's a $12 savings. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
- delivers 250 ft-lbs. of torque
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register