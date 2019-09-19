New
Sears · 29 mins ago
Craftsman 30-Piece Ratcheting T-Handle Set
$8
pickup at Sears

That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15.25 shipping fee (stock varies by ZIP)
Features
  • 1/4" drive sockets
  • extension bar and adapter
  • 20 shank bits
  • Model: 70219
↑ less
Buy from Sears
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Hand Tools Sears Craftsman
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register