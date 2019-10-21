New
Sears · 29 mins ago
Craftsman 1/2-HP Chain Drive Garage Door Opener w/ 2 Remotes & Keypad
$155 $210
pickup at Sears

That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Use code "SAVE5OFF50" to get this discount.
Features
  • lifts residential garage doors up to 7 feet high
  • safety reversing sensors
  • PosiLock System theft protection
  • wireless keyless entry pad
  • premium multi-function wall console
  • 2 3-function Security+ 2.0 remotes
  • Model: 54985
↑ less
Buy from Sears
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE5OFF50"
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Home Improvement Sears Craftsman
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register