This Costway deck box is $89 off its regular price of $209 at Walmart. It combines 46 gallons of storage with a 355-lb. weight capacity, and it doubles as a bench seat for two people. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Made from natural acacia wood with a teak oil coating
- 355-lb. weight capacity
- 46-gallon capacity with 43" x 16.5" x 15" interior storage space
- Doubles as a bench seat for two people
- Slat design allows airflow to keep contents dry
- Includes hardware and instructions for assembly
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Published 9 min ago
At Amazon, get the 8x10-Foot Clear Tarp for $35. It's the best deal we've seen for this tarp. It's made from 14-mil thick vinyl with reinforced edges and rubber corner sleeves for added durability, and comes with grommets and a rope for easy fastening. Buy Now at Amazon
Walmart's Patio & Garden Savings covers a wide mix of outdoor categories, from furniture to lawn equipment to pest control. The Safavieh Natura Feride wool area rug is $115, down from $307, while the Greenworks 40V self-propelled lawn mower with battery and charger is $349, down from $449. Shoppers will also find deals on grills, Adirondack chairs, string trimmers, and garden pest sprays like Spectracide and Zevo. Shipping is free on most orders over $35, or you can pick items up in-store for free. We've pictured the Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill for $59.99 ($59 savings). Shop Now at Walmart
- Outdoor furniture including bistro sets, chat sets, and Adirondack chairs
- Cordless lawn tools like string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and self-propelled mowers
- Grills and griddles from brands like Blackstone and Zimtown
- Pest control items such as Zevo fly traps and Spectracide sprays
- Planters, garden beds, and outdoor decor accessories
At Amazon, get the Aoxun 14x10-Foot Lean-to Gazebo Pergola for $400. It's the best deal we've seen for this pergola. The aluminum frame and polycarbonate roof are rated to handle wind up to 38 mph and 4" of snow, with the roof able to support up to 55 lb. per square meter. It's designed for wall mounting on a patio or deck rather than freestanding use. Buy Now at Amazon
- 14' x 10' wall-mounted design with a sloped roof
- Aluminum frame w/ carbon steel triangle support structure
- Polycarbonate roof blocks 99% of UV rays
- Rated to withstand wind up to 38 mph and 4" of snow
- Roof holds up to 55 lb. per square meter
- Gap drainage system helps rainwater run off the roof
Lowe's has discounts across patio furniture, pools, and outdoor power equipment. A Kobalt 80-volt leaf blower is $189, down from $219, while an Arrow metal carport is $2,384, marked down from $2,980. Pool care items like Clorox Pool&Spa shock are also discounted, with a 12-pack dropping to $59.98 from $69.98. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pressure washers, leaf blowers, and other outdoor power equipment
- Pool chemicals and balancers from brands like Clorox Pool&Spa and HTH
- Gazebos, carports, and patio umbrellas in multiple sizes
- Patio chairs and outdoor furniture in various styles
- Free delivery on many items
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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