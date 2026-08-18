At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this Cordless Electric Cardboard Cutter Scissors for $23. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this cutter. It runs on a 4V motor with a rechargeable 2000mAh battery, and includes a safety lock and built-in LED light for cutting in low light. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4V motor spins at 320 RPM for faster cutting
- Cuts through material up to 1/4" thick
- Built-in 2000mAh rechargeable battery w/ USB charging cable
- Self-sharpening blades
- Safety lock to prevent accidental starts
- Built-in LED light for visibility
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Published 39 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
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