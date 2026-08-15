For one day only, a new sale on a selection of clothing multipacks is live at Woot. It includes a range of men's and women's clothing bundles, from cotton boxer briefs and T-shirts to joggers and pajama sets. Prices start at $19.99, with a 6-pack of Keltex men's cotton boxer briefs down from $59.99. Sock shoppers can grab a 20-pair pack of K-Swiss women's low cut socks for $24.99. Prime members will get free shipping. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company