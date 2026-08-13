This Citrus Magic air freshener is $4.88, down from $17.33 at Walmart. That price also beats Amazon's current price of $15.46 and its 90-day average of $16.75. Buy Now at Walmart
- 6-oz. spray bottle of natural citrus oil air freshener
- Orange Blast citrus scent
- 100% active ingredients, no water or aerosols
- Free of propellants, formaldehyde, parabens, phthalates, & benzene
- Pet-safe & kid-safe formula
- 360Dispense packaging allows continuous spray in any direction
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Published 16 min ago
At Amazon, get this Instant Power Eco Clog Preventer 1-Gallon Bottle for $9.48. It's the best deal we could find by $11. It uses natural enzymes rather than harsh chemicals or acids, making it safe for septic systems and pipes. Buy Now at Amazon
- designed for kids aged 6+
- teaches the fundamentals of coding, without a computer
Handles grease, oil, and heavy grime on surfaces like the oven, stove, range hood, and sink, which makes it useful for anyone cleaning multiple surfaces in the kitchen. Apply coupon code "QK5SB46Q" for a savings of $5. Shipping adds around $6, and takes a little more than a week. Buy Now at Amazon
- Removes tough grease and baked-on food residue
- Fast-acting formula breaks down grime quickly
- Includes spray bottle and microfiber towel
- Safe for multi-surface household use
- Restores shine to kitchens and non-porous surfaces
This drain snake cleaner is $1.12, down from $2.08. It works on sinks, showers, and bathtubs to clear hair and debris from clogged pipes. Buy Now at Amazon
- Flexible design fits sinks, showers, and bathtubs
- Removes hair and debris from clogged drains
- Reusable cleaning tool
- Bendable shape reaches through curved pipes
At Amazon, get this Roebic K-97 32-oz. Liquid Main Line Cleaner for $7.97. It's the best deal we could find by $4. It uses bacteria enzymes to break down fats, grease, and paper buildup in sewer or septic lines and is safe for all pipe types. Buy Now at Amazon
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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