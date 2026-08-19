This 500-count pack of Christmas gift tags drops to $4.79 at checkout. That makes for a savings of $5. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 33 min ago
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This 70's Dance Couple cardboard cutout is $25.47, down from its regular price of $49.95. That's the lowest price it's been listed at. It stands life-size at 37" wide and 70" tall, and folds flat for easy storage between uses. SHipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
This 50-piece football party kit is $8 off the regular $16 price at Amazon. It matches the item's all-time low price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 30 foldable paper snack trays and 20 football-shaped picks
- Trays made of 250gsm laminated cardboard that resists oil and moisture
- Reversible tray design with a green field on one side and a red touchdown design on the other
- Picks shaped like goalposts and footballs
- Each tray measures 10.5" x 10" x 0.63"
- Disposable design for easy cleanup
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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