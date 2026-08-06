- Earn up to $3,000 when you open a new Chase Private Client Checking℠ account with qualifying activities.
- Your dedicated banker and a J.P. Morgan Wealth Management advisor work as a team, providing personalized wealth strategies and one-on-one guidance to help plan your future with more confidence. Your team can also connect you to other specialists like a home lending advisor or business relationship manager.
- Your J.P. Morgan advisor builds a custom wealth strategy that changes as you do, providing one-on-one guidance to help you make informed decisions for your future.
- Get the added benefit of 24/7 customer service to help you manage your accounts. Enjoy waived fees on wire transfers and ATM withdrawals worldwide with the advanced security and protection you expect from a global leader.
- Earn $1,000 when you deposit $150,000 or earn $2,000 when you deposit $250,000 or earn $3,000 when you deposit $500,000+.
- Get up to a $3,000 bonus when you open or upgrade to a Chase Private Client account, a premium checking account which provides you with a dedicated banker and receive investing guidance from J.P. Morgan Wealth Management to help you reach your financial goals.
- Bank deposit accounts, such as checking and savings, may be subject to approval. Deposit products provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
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Published 8/6/2026
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Popularity: 3/5
Walmart is letting new members try Walmart+ for 30 days for $1 instead of the usual $98 annual rate ($8.17 per month). The membership bundles free delivery on orders over $35, free shipping with no order minimum, 10 cents off per gallon of gas, and a choice between Paramount+ or Peacock streaming at no extra cost.
Government assistance recipients and college students can join for a discounted $49 per year instead of the full annual price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 30-day trial membership for $1
- Annual plan costs $98 per year ($8.17 a month) after trial
- Includes free delivery on orders over $35 and free shipping with no minimum
- Members save 10 cents per gallon on gas at participating stations
- Choice of Paramount+ or Peacock streaming service included
- Government assistance recipients & students can join for $49/yr
Nordstrom is offering $60 off a future purchase to shoppers who apply for and get approved for a Nordstrom credit card. Cardmembers also get early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale through July 17, an extra 5% off at Nordstrom Rack, and at least tw9 points per dollar spent at Nordstrom. The card carries no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees. The credit must be used by August 9, 2026 and can only be used at Nordstrom (online or in-store). It will be added to your account in the form of a Nordstrom Note and may take between 7 and 10 business days after approval to arrive. Buy Now at Nordstrom
- $60 off your next purchase upon approval
- Earn at least 2 points per dollar spent at Nordstrom
- Extra 5% off at Nordstrom Rack for cardmembers paying with the card
- Early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
- No annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- 2 points per dollar on gas, EV, grocery, dining, and streaming purchases