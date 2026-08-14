At eBay, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get this refurb EcoFlow Delta 3 Classic 1,024Wh Portable Power Station for $389. It's the best price we could find by $140. It offers 1024Wh of LiFePO4 battery capacity and 1800W of output, expandable up to 2600W using EcoFlow's X-Boost feature. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Deal ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
You can get the Segway Cube 2000 at its best-ever price today at Amazon, as it's selling for $500. You'd pay as much as $1,700 for this elsewhere. The 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery supports 4,000+ charge cycles and carries an IP56 rating for water and dust resistance. Capacity is expandable to 5kWh by stacking up to three additional battery packs (sold separately). Buy Now at Amazon
- 2200W AC power
- 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery
- Expandable to 5kWh
- Includes dual 100W USB-C ports
- IP56 water and dust resistance
- Model: CUBE-2000
The Brand Outlet on eBay is offering 20% off select EcoFlow items, covering everything from portable power stations and solar panels to power banks and car chargers, with promo code "BRANDS20". The sale spans both new and certified refurbished listings, with prices ranging from small accessories to large home backup power stations. Deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
With coupon code "BRANDS20", this certified refurbished EcoFlow Trail 300 DC power station drops to $119.99, down from $249. It packs a 288Wh LiFePO4 battery with 300W of output, plus dual 140W USB-C ports for fast charging. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Deal ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
MorningSave offers the the Wattbricks Portable 100W Power Station and Solar Panel Bundle for $39.99, down from $150. You'd pay $60 at Tractor Supply. It packs 120W peak power, a 100W continuous output, and a 30W folding solar panel into a unit that weighs under 2 lbs. Its 99.2Wh capacity keeps it within TSA carry-on battery limits for travel. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 120W peak power w/ 100W continuous output
- Includes a 30W portable folding solar panel
- Weighs under 2 lb. and fits in the palm of a hand
- 99.2Wh capacity, compliant w/ TSA carry-on battery rules
- USB-C input up to 100W plus two USB-A output ports
- LCD digital display screen
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville, and Constellation lines in both new and pre-owned condition. Prices range widely, from a pre-owned Seamaster Aqua Terra at $2,331 down from $3,885 to a new Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond edition at $10,085 down from $11,300. Every listing carries eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, and most include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Use promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to drop the price on the Cuisinart Inverter Mirror Microwave to $65.69 for a $34 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 1.3 cu. ft. interior capacity
- Inverter technology for consistent cooking power
- Mirror-finish exterior door
This refurbished MacBook Pro is listed at $215.52, down from $1,799.00. It comes with an 8GB and 256GB SSD configuration along with a one-year warranty, and eBay Refurbished items are tested and inspected before sale. Buy Now at eBay
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Space Gray finish w/ USB-C connectivity
- Refurbished and rated Good condition
- Includes a one-year warranty
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