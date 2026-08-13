With promo code "BRANDS20", this certified refurbished Creality CR-Scan Otter 3D Scanner drops to $355.20 for a $294 low. Shipping is free. A 2-year Allstate warranty applies. Deal ends August 16th. Buy Now at eBay
- Scans with accuracy up to 0.02mm at 60mm distance
- Captures at speeds up to 20 frames per second
- Full-color scanning with anti-shake tracking
- Working distance range of 110mm to 1,000mm
- Outputs files in OBJ, STL, or PLY formats
Designed with younger users in mind, this AI-assisted 3D printer is worth considering if you want to introduce a kid to hands-on making without handing them a machine built for adults. Clip the on-page coupon and apply promo code "5HDM6635" for a savings of $110. Buy Now at Amazon
- AI tools generate 3D models from sketches and photos
- Enclosed child-safe design with non-toxic filament
- Fully assembled, plug-and-play setup
- Access to 8,000+ printable toy models and designs
- Fast 400mm/s printing with built-in time-lapse camera
The Centauri Carbon 2 Combo is ELEGOO's resin 3D printer paired with a wash-and-cure station, which bundles what you'd otherwise buy separately into one purchase. Apply coupon code "IMECC2C" for a total savings of $80. Buy Now at ELEGOO
- Print 256×256×256mm build volume
- Print four colors using integrated CANVAS filament system
- Heat nozzle to 350°C with hardened steel nozzle
- Heat bed to 110°C for high-temperature materials
- Connect via LAN, Wi‑Fi, or USB flash drive
- Model: Centauri Carbon 2 Combo
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville, and Constellation lines in both new and pre-owned condition. Prices range widely, from a pre-owned Seamaster Aqua Terra at $2,331 down from $3,885 to a new Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond edition at $10,085 down from $11,300. Every listing carries eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, and most include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
This refurbished MacBook Pro is listed at $215.52, down from $1,799.00. It comes with an 8GB and 256GB SSD configuration along with a one-year warranty, and eBay Refurbished items are tested and inspected before sale. Buy Now at eBay
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Space Gray finish w/ USB-C connectivity
- Refurbished and rated Good condition
- Includes a one-year warranty
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
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