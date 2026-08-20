At eBay, get this refurb Anker PowerConf S3 Bluetooth Speakerphone for $48. It's the best price we could find by $42. The speakerphone has a built-in 6,700mAh battery and connects via Bluetooth for meetings on the go. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- Bluetooth wireless connectivity
- Built-in 6700 mAh battery
- USB-C audio input
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Woot's Open Box: Boxer clearance event covers a wide mix of open box electronics and home goods, from iPads and MacBooks to Dyson and LG vacuums. Pricing varies widely by item, with some Apple iPads discounted up to 85% off their reference price. The open box condition means reduced warranty coverage, and some units may be missing minor accessories. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Costco has TVs spanning a wide range of sizes and tech, from a 32" Hisense set at $119.99 up to large-screen 4K options well over $1,000. Several larger models, like a 75" TCL Q77K Series QLED TV at $479.99, include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Shoppers can find budget 1080p sets alongside premium OLED and Mini LED TVs from Samsung and LG. Buy Now at Costco
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- Screen sizes range from 32" to 100"
- Includes 4K UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Some models bundle a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Members-only and Costco Direct pricing available on select TVs
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
eBay's Garmin outlet spans several device lines, from rugged Instinct and Fenix watches built for outdoor tracking to Venu and Vivoactive models geared toward everyday fitness, plus Forerunner running watches and inReach satellite communicators. Pricing runs from around $190 for a Vivoactive 5 up to over $1,000 for a Fenix 8, with both new and certified refurbished listings mixed in across the lineup. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
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