Use promo code "BRANDS20" to get this refurb Anker Nebula Capsule 3 GTV projector for $242.99, down from its $499.99 list price. It's the second-best deal we've seen for this portable projector. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Deal ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
- Full HD 1080p resolution (1920 x 1080)
- Built-in Google TV with officially licensed Netflix app
- Auto focus, auto keystone correction, and obstacle avoidance
- Built-in speakers with Dolby Digital sound
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Weighs 1.87 lb. for portability
This RCA projector, refurbished to excellent condition, is $49.98, down from $119.99. It comes bundled with a Roku Express for streaming and includes a 2-year warranty. Buy Now at eBay
- 720p native resolution, compatible with 1080p content
- 150 ANSI lumens brightness
- Projection size ranges from 30" to 200"
- Includes Roku Express streaming device
- 2 HDMI ports, AV in, and USB input
- LED projection lamp rated for 30,000 hours
At Amazon, get the Vevor 14-Foot Inflatable Movie Screen for $67. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this inflatable screen. It sets up with a built-in fan, supports both front and rear projection, and packs into a portable storage bag for backyard movie nights or camping trips. Buy Now at Amazon
- Inflatable screen measures 8.3' x 4.4' for viewing
- Made of Oxford fabric designed to resist wrinkles
- Built-in fan for quick inflation and setup
- Supports both front and rear projection
At eBay, use promo code "VIPJULYTAKE8" to get the Vankyo Leisure 3 200" Class FHD 1080p LED Projector for $17. It's the best deal we've seen for this model. It supports Full HD 1080p and can project a screen size up to 200". Buy Now at eBay
- up to 65,000 hours of lamp life
- supports up to 200" display
At Amazon, this 1080p Mini Bluetooth Projector in Yellow is $27.99 after an on-page coupon. That's $42 below the original price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Supports 1080p Full HD video playback
- Built-in 3W Hi-Fi stereo speaker
- WiFi screen mirroring for iPhone & Android devices
- HDMI, USB, USB-C, and audio ports included
- Projects images up to 200" in size
- Compact size of 5.6"L x 3.8"W x 2.3"H and weighs 12.3 oz.
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville, and Constellation lines in both new and pre-owned condition. Prices range widely, from a pre-owned Seamaster Aqua Terra at $2,331 down from $3,885 to a new Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond edition at $10,085 down from $11,300. Every listing carries eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, and most include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
This refurbished MacBook Pro is listed at $215.52, down from $1,799.00. It comes with an 8GB and 256GB SSD configuration along with a one-year warranty, and eBay Refurbished items are tested and inspected before sale. Buy Now at eBay
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Space Gray finish w/ USB-C connectivity
- Refurbished and rated Good condition
- Includes a one-year warranty
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
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