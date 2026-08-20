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Published 50 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
Walmart is letting new members try Walmart+ for 30 days for $1 instead of the usual $98 annual rate ($8.17 per month). The membership bundles free delivery on orders over $35, free shipping with no order minimum, 10 cents off per gallon of gas, and a choice between Paramount+ or Peacock streaming at no extra cost.
Government assistance recipients and college students can join for a discounted $49 per year instead of the full annual price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 30-day trial membership for $1
- Annual plan costs $98 per year ($8.17 a month) after trial
- Includes free delivery on orders over $35 and free shipping with no minimum
- Members save 10 cents per gallon on gas at participating stations
- Choice of Paramount+ or Peacock streaming service included
- Government assistance recipients & students can join for $49/yr