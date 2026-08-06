Walmart is letting new members try Walmart+ for 30 days for $1 instead of the usual $98 annual rate ($8.17 per month). The membership bundles free delivery on orders over $35, free shipping with no order minimum, 10 cents off per gallon of gas, and a choice between Paramount+ or Peacock streaming at no extra cost.

Government assistance recipients and college students can join for a discounted $49 per year instead of the full annual price. Buy Now at Walmart