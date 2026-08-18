Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Women's Hooded Stand Collar Puffer Coat in Black or Navy for $39.96. That's a $245 savings. Star Rewards members get free shipping (it's free to join). Pickup is also available. Buy Now at Macy's
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
Patagonia's down insulation sale covers 12 men's jackets and vests, with prices starting at $113.99 for the Down Sweater Vest. Several pieces are half off their regular price, including the waterproof, GORE-TEX Lightweight Stormshadow Jacket at $323.99, down from $649. The lineup ranges from packable down sweaters to the versatile Tres 3-in-1 Parka. We've pictured the Patagonia Men's Reversible Down Better Sweater for $173.99 ($174 savings). Shipping is free on orders of $99 or more. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Down Sweater vests and jackets starting at $113.99
- Reversible down vest and Better Sweater options included
- GORE-TEX waterproof Lightweight Stormshadow Jacket at $323.99
- Styles include windproof, packable, and water-resistant options
- Tres 3-in-1 Parka marked down to $348.99
The Patagonia jacket sale at REI features 86 discounted styles for men, women, and kids. Become an REI Co-op Member through September 7 to earn a $30 single-use promo card. Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more, but select items also feature free store pickup at local storefronts within two hours if they are currently in stock. The vast majority of the jackets included in this sale meet strict environmental and ethical standards, with nearly all items designated as Fair Trade and made from recycled materials. Shop Now at REI
- Men's Windshadow Insulated Jacket now $99.83, down from $349
- Women's Sindit Down Hoody now $123.83, down from $249
- Women's Downdrift Parka now $198.83, down from $399
- Women's R1 Pullover Hoody now $88.83, down from $179
- Women's Tres 3-in-1 Parka now $348.83, down from $699
- Includes insulated, waterproof, fleece, snow, rain, and packable styles for men, women, and kids
If you wear a large size in outerwear, you can get a great deal on this REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket. It's down to just $29.83 in Large in Night Cove (pictured) or 2XL and 3XL in Terra Red. It's a 71% drop from its normal price of $100. Shipping is free over $60, or pickup is free and available depending on your location (members get free shipping outright). This 2.5-layer shell is windproof up to 60 mph and fully seam-sealed for waterproof protection, and it packs into its own pocket for easy carrying at just 11.3-oz. Buy Now at REI
- 2.5-layer recycled ripstop nylon shell with a waterproof, breathable membrane
- Fully sealed seams and a PFAS-free water repellent finish
- Windproof up to 60 mph
- Pit zips for extra ventilation
- Adjustable hood, cuffs, and hem drawcord
- Packs away into its own pocket and weighs 11.3 oz.
Macy's Black Friday sale includes Polo Ralph Lauren men's polo shirts, along with t-shirts, shorts, and button-up shirts across men's, boys', and kids' sizes. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. This deal ends July 26. Shop Now at Macy's
- Men's polo shirts starting at $17.99
- Includes classic-fit, custom slim-fit, and mesh polo styles
- Men's shirts, t-shirts, and shorts included in the sale
- Boys' and kids' polo styles also included
Macy's carries a wide range of Calvin Klein men's clothing, from suits and dress shirts to underwear multi-packs and outerwear. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
This The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag is $15 at Macy's. It's the best deal we could find for this bag today by $25. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
In this Macy's clearance sale you'll find deep discounts of up to 80% off a large selection of clothing, shoes, home items, luggage, and more. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. The sale ends today. Shop Now at Macy's
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