Receive 3.65%* APY

Earn 9x** the national average

$100 minimum account opening

Member FDIC

No Monthly Service fees

No account opening fees

*APY — Annual Percentage Yield is accurate as of July 1, 2026. Interest Rates for the Savings Connect Account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Savings Connect account is $100. Fees could reduce earnings on the account.

**Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.

For a complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. Shop Now at CIT Bank