Receive 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000
Receive a 0.60%* APY with balances less than $5,000
Earn 10x** the national average
Tiered account
$100 minimum account opening
Member FDIC
No Monthly Service fees
No account opening fees
*Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance
based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the
end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of July 1,
2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or
more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time
without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria. Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion.
The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends August 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
**Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings
accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17,
2026.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. Shop Now at CIT Bank
Walmart is letting new members try Walmart+ for 30 days for $1 instead of the usual $98 annual rate ($8.17 per month). The membership bundles free delivery on orders over $35, free shipping with no order minimum, 10 cents off per gallon of gas, and a choice between Paramount+ or Peacock streaming at no extra cost.
Government assistance recipients and college students can join for a discounted $49 per year instead of the full annual price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 30-day trial membership for $1
- Annual plan costs $98 per year ($8.17 a month) after trial
- Includes free delivery on orders over $35 and free shipping with no minimum
- Members save 10 cents per gallon on gas at participating stations
- Choice of Paramount+ or Peacock streaming service included
- Government assistance recipients & students can join for $49/yr
Nordstrom is offering $60 off a future purchase to shoppers who apply for and get approved for a Nordstrom credit card. Cardmembers also get early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale through July 17, an extra 5% off at Nordstrom Rack, and at least tw9 points per dollar spent at Nordstrom. The card carries no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees. The credit must be used by August 9, 2026 and can only be used at Nordstrom (online or in-store). It will be added to your account in the form of a Nordstrom Note and may take between 7 and 10 business days after approval to arrive. Buy Now at Nordstrom
- $60 off your next purchase upon approval
- Earn at least 2 points per dollar spent at Nordstrom
- Extra 5% off at Nordstrom Rack for cardmembers paying with the card
- Early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
- No annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- 2 points per dollar on gas, EV, grocery, dining, and streaming purchases