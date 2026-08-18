Butler's Monhegan Outdoor Teak and Marble End Table is $322, down from $2,639. That's an 88% discount and a smoking deal on a teak table with these specs and style. It's built from weather-resistant teak wood with a marble top and arrives fully assembled, ready for a patio or porch. While supplies last. Buy Now at Perigold
- Made from solid teak wood
- Marble tabletop
- Weather-resistant and waterproof construction
- Arrives fully assembled
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Published 54 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
This HaiCube grill table is $30 off, dropping to $70 from its regular $100 price at Walmart. Other sellers charge over $100 for this tailgating essential. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Folds into a compact suitcase-style shape with a built-in carry handle
- HDPE tabletop paired w/ a heat-resistant metal mesh surface
- Includes side utility racks, hanging hooks, & a removable trash bag holder
- Reinforced triangular brackets & steel legs support up to 300 lb.
- Non-slip foot caps & rounded corners for added stability & safety
Perigold's Outdoor Furniture Sale covers thousands of items across patio furniture and accessories, from a teak Safavieh Couture sofa at $1,350, down from $2,181, to an RST Brands 9-piece dining set at $1,224, down from $2,699.97. The sale spans categories like dining sets, lounge chairs, bar carts, and cushions from brands including Teak Smith, Harmonia Living, Lloyd Flanders, and Four Hands. Shop Now at Perigold
- Includes outdoor sofas, dining sets, lounge chairs, and bar carts
- Teak, wicker, and powder-coated aluminum frame options
- Sunbrella performance fabric cushions available on select seating
- Dining sets with umbrella-ready tables and matching chairs
- Water-resistant and UV-resistant materials used across pieces
Perigold's Lighting Sale spans thousands of items, from a Visual Comfort Studio bath sconce at $58, down from $114, to a Visual Comfort Fan Aspen 70 ceiling fan at $1,020, down from $1,379. The sale covers pendant lights, wall sconces, chandeliers, outdoor wall lights, table lamps, and ceiling fans from brands like Visual Comfort Studio, Matthews Fan Company, and Hudson Valley Lighting. Shop Now at Perigold
- Wall sconces, chandeliers, pendant lights, and outdoor wall lights included
- Ceiling fans with integrated LED lighting and remote controls
- Brands include Visual Comfort Studio, Matthews Fan Company, and Visual Comfort Fan
- Wet-rated and damp-rated fixtures available for outdoor use
- Over 5,000 items available across the sale
The Perigold Sale page rounds up markdowns across furniture, decor, lighting, rugs, bedding, and kitchen categories from luxury brands. Discounts vary by item, so shoppers can browse the full selection to find savings on specific pieces. Shop Now at Perigold
At Perigold, this RST Brands Cannes bar stool set is $150, down from $279.99. The pair includes a height-adjustable swivel design with a built-in footrest, plus weather-resistant materials suited for outdoor use. Buy Now at Perigold
- Set of 2 swivel bar stools
- Pedestal base with built-in footrest
- Height adjusts from 26" to 34" via lever
- Woven bucket-style seats
- Water-resistant and UV-resistant materials
- Powder-coated aluminum frame
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