Save on 2-for-1 business class companion fares to destinations across Europe, Asia, Africa, India, and Oceania. Roundtrip fares for two start from $3,789 to Europe, with departures available from cities including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. Travel by December 31, 2026. Book this travel deal by August 19, 2026.

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