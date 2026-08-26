This Bungalow Rose Jodhveer area rug is $55.99, down from $73.99 at Wayfair. It's machine washable and features a non-slip backing designed to grip wood and tile floors, with a low 0.22" pile that fits easily under doors and furniture. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 4' x 6' rectangle size
- Machine washable for easy cleaning
- Non-slip TPR backing for use on wood and tile floors
- Low pile height of 0.22" fits easily under furniture and doors
- Made from soft synthetic wool with fade resistance
- Printed boho vintage medallion pattern in blue, brown, and white
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Published 12 min ago
This door mat is $8.05, down from its $14.99 list price at Amazon. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. It's also the lowest price ever at Amazon. The rubber backing is designed to grip the floor and sit low enough to avoid interfering with door swing, while the woven surface is built to trap dirt and moisture before it reaches your floors. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 29.5" x 17"
- Woven polyester surface with deep grooves to trap dirt and moisture
- Beveled natural rubber edge to prevent water buildup
- Non-slip, low-profile rubber backing
- Machine washable or can be hosed down for cleaning
- Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use
At $13.29, this Gorilla Grip Dirt Grabber doormat matches its all-time low price and is down from its regular $18.99 price. The mat's low profile design measures just 0.27" high, letting it fit under low-clearing doors. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Mesh weave construction helps capture dirt and mud
- Measures 47" x 35"
- Low profile design measures 0.27" high
- Deep grooves around the perimeter help retain excess water
- Stain and fade resistant for indoor or outdoor use
- Hand wash only
This bath mat is $5.50, down from its regular price of $8.89 and matches its all-time low on Amazon. It features a double-layer waffle texture designed for water absorption and a clear rubber backing for slip resistance, and it's machine washable for easy care. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 17" x 24"
- Power-loomed waffle texture with double-layer design for water absorption
- Clear rubber backing for non-slip grip
- Machine washable for easy cleaning
- Made of polyester
This Fleximounts garage floor mat matches its all-time low price on Amazon at $19.99, well below the recent 90-day average of $28.46. It's made from absorbent polyester fabric with a non-slip backing, and can be trimmed with scissors to fit spaces like a trunk or patio. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 4'11" x 3'
- Made from 100% polyester non-woven fabric
- Absorbs oil, gasoline, rainwater, and snowmelt
- Non-slip backing helps prevent curling or shifting
- Can be trimmed with scissors to fit custom spaces
- Cleanable by vacuuming, spot-cleaning, or hosing down
This Rebrilliant Prestridge cabinet organizer is $54.99, down from $109.99 at Wayfair. It's a solid wood, pre-assembled pull-out drawer with soft-close full-extension slides, and it comes in widths ranging from 12" to 33" to fit different cabinet openings. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Fully pre-assembled with no assembly required
- Made of solid wood construction
- Soft-close full-extension slides for smooth, quiet operation
- Dual mounting options for framed or frameless cabinets
- Available in widths from 12" to 33"
- Pre-drilled holes included for installation
At $60 off the normal price, this is the lowest price we could find for this Rebrilliant cabinet organizer, available today at Wayfair. The unit arrives fully pre-assembled, so no complicated assembly is required before installation. Soft-close full-extension slides and dual mounting options, compatible with both framed and frameless cabinets, are included. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
This Latitude Run Vesna sleeper sofa is $500, down from $900 at Wayfair. It doubles as a pull-out bed and includes built-in USB ports, cup holders, and hidden storage in both the armrests and chaise. Delivery is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 81" wide L-shaped sectional sleeper sofa with pull-out bed
- Built-in USB ports, cup holders, and side pockets on both sides
- Flip-open armrests reveal hidden storage compartments
- Hidden storage space beneath the chaise
- Includes three cushions and two small pillows
- Solid wood frame
Wayfair is taking up to 78% off outdoor grills, griddles, smokers, pizza ovens, and grilling accessories during its Outdoor Clearance event. The sale includes more than 250 items from brands like Royal Gourmet, Blackstone, Monument Grills, Charbroil, Nexgrill, Napoleon, and Oklahoma Joe's. Free shipping is available on orders of $35 or more. The sale ends August 1.
We've pictured the Electactic Stainless Steel Four Burner Commercial Bbq Grill, a $1,200 grill going for $270. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Up to 78% off outdoor grills, smokers, griddles, and accessories
- Shop more than 250 clearance items
- Brands include Royal Gourmet, Blackstone, Monument Grills, Charbroil, Nexgrill, Napoleon, and Oklahoma Joe's
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