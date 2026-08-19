At eBay, use promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to get this Braun Series 5 9-in-1 Trimmer All-in-One Style Kit for $32. It's the best price we could find by $7. It packs 9 grooming tools into one rechargeable device, including a precision wheel with 40 length settings for trimming body, beard, ears, and nose. Buy Now at eBay
- 9-in-1 style kit for trimming body, beard, ears, and nose
- Precision wheel offers 40 length settings
- Rechargeable design
- Includes multiple attachment heads for full grooming versatility
At Amazon, get this Just for Men Mustache & Beard Deep Dark Brown Dye 3-Pack for $6.24 with Subscribe & Save. It's the best price we could find by $13. Each box includes enough for a full application with a brush and gloves included, and the formula is enriched with keratin, biotin, aloe, and coconut oil. Buy Now at Amazon
Submit a complaint through Harry's promotional site and receive a free Harry's Plus razor handle, though shipping and handling fees still apply. The handle includes a pivoting head, a 45g weighted metal grip, and a lubricating strip with aloe and vitamin E. The offer is limited to one per customer while supplies last. Shop Now at Razor Justice
Clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save to get this Degree Men Cool Rush Antiperspirant Deodorant 2-Pack for $3. It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Buy a BIC Soleil 5 Glide razor at Target and get your money back, up to $8.29, after submitting your receipt through this rebate offer. The refund is issued via Venmo rather than as an instant discount, so shoppers pay full price upfront and get reimbursed later. Only one rebate is allowed per person, and the offer is capped at 5,000 redemptions. Shop Now at Bic Soleil Glide
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
eBay's certified refurbished EGO outlet covers a wide range of outdoor power equipment, from leaf blowers and string trimmers to lawn mowers and pressure washers. A 21" self-propelled lawn mower with Touch Drive is $379, down from $399, and a 56-Volt Nexus 3000 power station drops to $499 from $799. All items are sold by an authorized seller and ship free. Shop Now at eBay
Sign In or Register