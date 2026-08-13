This 400-count pack of Bounty napkins is $5.74, down from $14.49. That works out to about $1.44 per 100 napkins. Buy Now at Walmart
- 400 napkins per pack
- 12.1" x 12" sheet size
- White disposable paper napkins
- Designed to absorb spills quickly
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This 2-pack of expandable prank forks is $2 off the regular $8 price at Amazon. Each fork stretches from 8.7" to over 25" long, then retracts down to 8" for easy storage. Plenty of opportunity for hilarity. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save to get the Hefty Party On Disposable Plastic Party Cup 50-Pack for $3.80. It's the best deal we could find by $6. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This Messi-themed party set is $10 off the regular price at Amazon. It matches the lowest price the set has hit on Amazon and includes a tablecloth, backdrop, banners, balloons, and cake toppers in one 65-piece bundle. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
This 70's Dance Couple cardboard cutout is $25.47, down from its regular price of $49.95. That's the lowest price it's been listed at. It stands life-size at 37" wide and 70" tall, and folds flat for easy storage between uses. SHipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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