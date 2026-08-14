Blockchain, Crypto and DeFi: Bridging Finance and Technology explores blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and decentralized finance and their growing role in the financial world. Normally $45, it's available as a free digital download from TradePub through August 18. Shop Now at TradePub
- Digital eBook format
- Covers blockchain, cryptocurrency, and decentralized finance (DeFi) topics
- Valued at $45.00
- Free for a limited time
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Expires 8/18/2026
Published 17 min ago
The Mission Generation: Reclaim Your Purpose, Rewrite Success, Rebuild Our Future explores how to redefine success around purpose and create meaningful change for the future. Normally $29, and currently $17 as a Kindle ebook, this PDF is available as a free digital download from TradePub through August 18. Shop Now at TradePub
- Digital eBook format
- Focuses on purpose, success, and meaningful work
- Applicable to readers of any age or career stage
- Normally valued at $29.00
Marketing 7.0: A Guide for Thinking Marketers in the Age of AI explores how artificial intelligence is reshaping marketing and how marketers can adapt their strategies in the AI era. Currently $18 in Kindle format, it's available now as a free PDF digital download from TradePub through August 25. Shop Now at TradePub
- Digital eBook format
- Focuses on marketing strategy in the age of AI
- Explores how the human mind works alongside artificial intelligence
- Normally valued at $30.00
Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Cyber Defense explores the role of AI in cybersecurity and its applications in defending against evolving digital threats. Normally $30, it's available as a free digital download from TradePub through August 25. Shop Now at TradePub
- Digital eBook download
- Covers artificial intelligence in military decision-making
- Covers cybersecurity and cyber defense topics
- Normally valued at $30
TradePub for a limited time offers the Winxvideo AI V3.0 Lifetime License for PC for free. That's $70 off list. Opening a free Tradepub account allows you to take advantage of free software, books, white papers, and additional career-focused resources. Deal ends August 31. Shop Now at TradePub
- AI-powered video and image editing toolkit
- Supports video enhancement, conversion, and compression
- Lifetime license included
- Designed for creators, professionals, and content teams
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