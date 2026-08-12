Blinds.com takes up to 45% off select home favorites during its Fresh Start Savings sale. The extra 10% affiliate discount does stack: apply coupon code "AFF10EXTR" at checkout for an additional 10% off eligible products. Blinds.com's own exclusive-offers page specifically says the code can be combined with other offers, although exclusions apply. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 14 Shop Now at Blinds.com
- Discounts apply with a minimum purchase
- Covers blinds, shades, shutters, and motorized window treatments
- Brands include Blinds.com, Levolor, Bali, and SouthSeas
- Free shipping included
- Free samples and free design help available
This blackout curtain panel is just $9.90 today in 59" x 84", down from its original price of $26.91. Shipping will be free for Prime members, too. It sticks directly to window frames without tools or curtain rods, making it suited for temporary use in apartments, dorms, or hotel rooms. Buy Now at Amazon
- Made of 100% polyester
- Self-adhesive design requires no tools or curtain rods
- Blocks sunlight and UV rays for full blackout coverage
- Adjustable width for a custom fit on window frames
- Machine washable with cold water and like colors
- Measures 59" wide by 84" long
At Amazon Haul, get this Cartoon Face Sticker Decal 4-Pack for $1.32. It's the best price we could find by $12. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Clip the on-page coupon to get this 8" Silent Analog Wall Clock for $4.99. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this clock and a great price for a basic one in general. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" diameter, 1.7" deep design
- Large, easy-to-read numerals
- Quiet sweep movement with no ticking sound
- Plastic frame with silver dial
- Runs on 1 AA battery (not included)
- Includes two mounting hooks
At Amazon Haul, get this Cartoon Face Sticker Decal 4-Pack for $1.32. It's the best price we could find by $12. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register