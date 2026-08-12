Blacklyte takes up to $270 off select gaming chairs, standing desks, and accessories during its Back-to-School Sale. A standout is the Atlas Desk for $1,029 (was $1,299), a savings of $270. The Atlas Lite Desk drops to $509 from $659, while the Athena Pro Gaming Chair is $429 (was $499). Shipping is free. Sale ends August 19. Shop Now at Blacklyte
- Gaming chairs including the Athena, Athena Pro, and Kraken Pro models
- Height adjustable desks including the Atlas Lite Desk with a dual-motor design
- Leatherette and fabric chair options in multiple colors
- Chair and desk bundle configurations available
- Up to a 5-year warranty w/ lifetime technical support
- 30-day return policy
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Expires 8/19/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 1/5
This standing desk is $10 off its regular price of $90. The steel frame supports up to 176 lb. and is rated for up to 100,000 lift cycles, with a motor that runs under 45 dB and three memory presets for quick height changes. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Electric height adjustment from 28.3" to 46.5"
- 48" x 24" desktop fits dual monitors and daily essentials
- Steel frame supports up to 176 lb.
- Tested for up to 100,000 lift cycles
- Motor runs under 45 dB with 3 memory height presets
- Made with low-VOC materials
Walmart offers the Homall 40" x 24" Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk for $62.69. You'd pay around double elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Tabletop height adjusts electrically from 28.75" to 48"
- 2 memory preset positions for quick height recall
- Height adjustment speed of 1" per second
- Noise level under 50 dB during operation
- Industrial-grade steel frame supports up to 176 lbs.
This HUANUO standing desk is $74.98, down from its $99.99 list price. It's the lowest we found by $25. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 32" x 19" desktop suited for small spaces
- Height adjusts electrically from 28.3" to 46.5"
- 4 programmable memory height presets
- Supports up to 176 lbs
- Rounded desktop corners for safety
- Rated for 50,000 lift cycles
At Amazon, get this Vecelo Adjustable Drafting Table for $92. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this table. It includes a matching stool, two storage drawers, and a tabletop that tilts from 0 to 65 degrees for switching between writing and drawing tasks. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes two fabric storage drawers and lower shelf
- Comes with a 20" tall drawing stool
Shop the Blacklyte Summer Sale and save up to 40% on gaming chairs, standing desks, accessories, and bundles. Featured deals include the Athena Pro Gaming Chair from $429 and the Atlas Lite Standing Desk from $509. Shipping is free, and most orders ship within 1 to 2 business days with delivery in 3 to 5 business days. Sale ends August 16. Shop Now at Blacklyte
- Up to 40% off gaming chairs, standing desks, accessories, and bundles
- Featured deals include the Athena Pro Gaming Chair and Atlas Lite Standing Desk
- Free shipping with most orders shipping in 1 to 2 business days
- 30-day returns, up to a 5-year warranty, and lifetime technical support
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