This Black+Decker rice cooker is $7 off its regular price of $29. It cooks up to 6 cups of rice, comes with a steaming basket for vegetables or fish, and switches to keep-warm mode automatically once cooking finishes. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Cooks up to 6 cups of rice (3 cups uncooked)
- Includes a steaming basket for vegetables, fish, and more
- Automatic keep-warm function after cooking
- Removable nonstick pot is dishwasher safe
- Includes a rice measuring cup and serving spoon
- Measures 10" x 9.0" x 5.5"
-
Published 13 min ago
The Brand Outlet on eBay is offering an extra 20% off select Ninja items with promo code "BRANDS20". The selection is mostly certified refurbished, spanning air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, and multi-cookers, such as the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO Multi-Cooker at $80 or the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker at $156. Several Ninja Blast Max Cordless Blenders are also included, along with a few new, non-refurbished accessories like Ninja Woodfire pellets. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
This Cuisinart toaster oven broiler has dropped by another $24 since we last listed it in May. You'd pay $59 for it still at Home Depot. The toaster oven has 1,800W of power and fits up to six slices of toast or an 11" pizza, with a nonstick interior and cool-touch handle for easy cleanup. Shipping is free, too. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1800 watts of power
- Stainless steel construction with a silver finish
- Fits up to 6 slices of toast or an 11" pizza
- Cool-touch handle and slide-out rack
- Nonstick, easy-clean interior
- Weighs 15.5 lb.
Walmart offers the Frigidaire Gallery Touchscreen Nugget Ice Maker for $104.40. That's a $73 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Produces up to 33 lbs. of nugget ice per day
- First batch of ice ready in 10-15 minutes
- Touchscreen control panel
- Auto self-cleaning function
- Includes ice scoop and drip tray
Woot's kitchen appliance sale covers a wide mix of countertop gear, from a KRUPS 8-cup drip coffee maker at $69.99 to a Kalorik 26-quart air fryer oven at $94.99. Discounts across the sale run up to 70% off reference prices, with items spanning espresso machines, juicers, slow cookers, and food processors from brands like Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, and Paris Hilton. This deal ends August 17. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, and espresso machines included
- Slow cookers, food processors, and juicers included
- Waffle makers, toasters, and griddles included
- Brands include KRUPS, Kalorik, Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, and Paris Hilton
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
Sign In or Register