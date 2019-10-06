Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $28 under our July mention, $60 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
That beats last year's Black Friday mention and is the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $16.) Buy Now at Macy's
That's an incredible $401 off list and a savings we usually see reserved for refurbished models. If you like to vacuum, I tell you, it's your man: V8 of Spades. Buy Now at Rakuten
It's the lowest price we've ever seen and the best price we could find today by $37. Buy Now at eBay
That's $90 under what you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
That's $30 under our April mention the lowest price we could find now by $47.
Update: The price has increased to $59.99. Buy Now at eBay
Over half off big-name brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and more. Shop Now at Macy's
That's as much as $11 off list, the lowest price we could find, and better than our July mention on all three counts. Shop Now at Macy's
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now at Macy's
That's $76 off list and a very strong price for such a pair of Lauren Ralph Lauren pants in general. Buy Now at Macy's
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Macy's
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $7 today and tied with last month's mention. Buy Now at Amazon
That is the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart
