That's a buck under our September mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $40.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $14 less than what you'd pay new. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find buying new by $147 today. (For further reference, we saw a new unit in March for $240 with $40 in Kohl's Cash.) Buy Now at eBay
That's tied as the lowest price we've seen and the best price we could find today by $72. Buy Now at eBay
It's tied as the lowest price we've ever seen and low today by $39. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we've seen and $129 less than buying a similar new 614 model. Buy Now at eBay
Save up to 40% on a range of vacuum cleaners from brands such as Hoover, Shark, Samsung, Dyson, and more. Shop Now at eBay
It's a low by $18 today and by far the best we've seen. (It's also $28 cheaper than our March mention.) Buy Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That's $6 under last week's mention and $78 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at eBay
That is $12 less than we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's $29 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price dropped to $38.98. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $3 under what your local Walmart charges. Buy Now at Amazon
