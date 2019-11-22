Costco · 54 mins ago
Bio Bidet USPA 6800U Luxury Class Bidet Seat
$220 $400
free shipping

That's $10 under our June mention, $180 off list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • 4-foot cord
  • does not fit one-piece toilets with French Curve
  • two separate nozzles
  • wireless remote
  • heated water reservoir
  • nightlight
  • Model: USPA 6800U
↑ less
Buy from Costco
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/22/2019
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Bed & Bath Costco Bio Bidet
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register