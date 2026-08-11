The fingerprint and keypad access makes it a reasonable option for a safe, and at this price it sits well below most comparable biometric gun safes. Apply coupon code "2MQ4Q585" for a savings of $40. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Amazon
- Hardened steel anti-pry construction
- Fast biometric fingerprint and PIN access
- Optional mute mode with auto interior light
- Emergency USB power and physical key backup
Designed for nightstand use, this safe adds a wireless phone charging pad on top so the unit pulls double duty. Apply coupon code "46E6X7AL" for a savings of $72. Buy Now at Amazon
- LED display
- silent mode
- 3-in-1 wireless charging
- unlock via fingerprint recognition, backlit keypad, or backup keys
- Model: WX-013
Academy Sports + Outdoors has gun safes ranging from compact lockboxes to large 80-gun safes. The Rhino Longhorn 42-Long Gun Safe is $499.99, down from $1,259, and the Sports Afield 80-Gun Safe is $999.99, down from $1,499.99. Fireproof and waterproof options from brands like Hornady and SentrySafe are also included in the lineup. Buy Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
- Options range from small handgun vaults to large 80-gun safes
- Rhino Longhorn 42-Long Gun Safe marked down to $499.99 from $1,259
- Sports Afield 80-Gun Safe on sale for $999.99, down from $1,499.99
- Redfield 24 + 5 Gun Safe available for $499.99, down from $699.99
- Includes fireproof and waterproof storage options from Hornady and SentrySafe
Amazon offers the Grimtron Portable Electronic Car Gun Safe for $39.99. That's a $6 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Opens with a key or a personal 3-8 digit keypad code
- Silent mode available for discreet use
- Includes a security cable to attach the safe to a fixed object
- Digital keypad requires 4 AAA batteries, not included
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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