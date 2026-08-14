Handles up to 16 AA or AAA NiMH batteries at once, which suits households that cycle through a lot of rechargeable batteries across remotes, toys, and other devices. At $15, that's $18 off the $33 list price via coupon code "VP42ZFX9". Deal ends August 18. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24W QC/PD fast charging for all slots
- 16 independent bays for AA and AAA batteries
- LED status indicators for charge monitoring
At Home Depot, this RYOBI ONE+ 18V / 40V Starter Kit is $89, down from $307. It includes an 18V 2Ah battery, a 40V 2Ah battery, and a dual platform Hyper Charger that can charge either battery in 25 minutes. Both batteries work with any RYOBI ONE+ or 40V tool. Home Depot also offers free shipping on this bundle. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes one 18V ONE+ 2Ah battery and one 40V 2Ah battery
- Dual platform Hyper Charger works with both 18V and 40V batteries
- Charges the 18V ONE+ 2Ah battery in 25 minutes
- Charges the 40V 2Ah battery in 25 minutes
- Batteries are compatible with any RYOBI ONE+ or 40V tool
Useful for anyone who travels with multiple devices and wants to consolidate charging into a single wall plug, with the foldable prongs making it more pocket-friendly than most 100W chargers. Prime members can apply coupon code "NVLEMW3N" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100W ultra-fast charging for laptops
- Maintains constant 100W output for 70 minutes
- Simultaneously charge three devices
- 36% smaller design with foldable pins
- GaN III technology with comprehensive safety protections
Anlmz's 3-in-1 charging station lets you dock your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously from a single pad, which cuts down on cable clutter if you're in the Apple ecosystem. Apply coupon code "X6B7RHDF" for a total savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Smart chipset provides overcharge and safety protection
- Charge three devices simultaneously with one cable
- Compatible with iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods
- Includes 18W adapter for high-speed charging
- Soft LED indicator designed for bedside use
Rechargeable AA batteries work well for any household running multiple devices on disposable batteries regularly, and this 10-pack with a charger included cuts down on the ongoing cost of single-use cells. At $16, that's nearly half off the $30 list price via coupon code "LU5E3SWP". Deal ends August 15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Charge 8 AA/AAA batteries simultaneously via USB-C
- Intelligent thermal protection with automatic power-off
- Retains 80% capacity after 3 years of storage
- Supports up to 1,500 recharge cycles
- Includes 10 high-capacity 2800mAh rechargeable batteries
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
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