Woot's Best of PC sale covers a wide mix of computer gear, from refurbished HP EliteBook laptops to new Samsung monitors and gaming accessories. Shoppers can add promo code "SUPERSAVING" at checkout for an extra 20% off, with new customers getting 30% off. Highlights include the Corsair M75 Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse at $45, down from $130, and the HP LaserJet Enterprise M406dn Monochrome Printer at $450, down from $880. Deal ends today. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company