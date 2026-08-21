Woot's Best of PC sale covers a wide mix of computer gear, from refurbished HP EliteBook laptops to new Samsung monitors and gaming accessories. Shoppers can add promo code "SUPERSAVING" at checkout for an extra 20% off, with new customers getting 30% off. Highlights include the Corsair M75 Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse at $45, down from $130, and the HP LaserJet Enterprise M406dn Monochrome Printer at $450, down from $880. Deal ends today. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
Woot's Prime PC Clearout Deals sale covers a wide mix of desktops, from compact office machines like the refurbished HP EliteDesk 800 G5 at $269.99 to gaming towers like the refurbished ASUS ROG G700 with RTX 5080 graphics at $3,349.99. Shoppers looking for a basic work PC or a high-end gaming rig will find options across the price range, with many units being refurbished. Deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
Sign In or Register