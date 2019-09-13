Personalize your DealNews Experience
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice 3-Person Canopy Swing Glider with Convertible Flatbed Backrest in Red for $199.99. Coupon code "3GLIDE" drops that to $149.99. With free shipping, that's $150 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers the Best Choice Products Hanging Chaise Lounger in several colors (Blue pictured) for $149.99. Coupon code "LOUNGE" cuts the price to $114.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $83, outside of other Best Choice storefronts. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Wooden Wagon Wheel Bench for $84.99. Coupon code "BENCH2364" cuts that to $69.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $123 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW Zero Gravity Recliner Outdoor Patio Chair 2-Pack in Brown for $64.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $55.24. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5, although we saw it for $3 less and with $8 in Rakuten points three weeks ago. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Baner Garden 4-Piece Wicker Rattan Patio Set in Black for $196.67. Clip the $4.09 off coupon on the product page to drop that to $192.58. With free shipping, that's $137 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Margaritaville Wood Adirondack Chair in Green for $179.97 with free shipping. That's $19 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $47.) Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers this Folding Zero Gravity Mesh Rocking Chair w/ Sunshade Canopy in several colors (Tan pictured) for $51.99. Coupon code "BCPSHADE" cuts it to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $77 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Swivel Massage Recliner Chair in Brown or Black for $284.99. Coupon code "RECLINER" cuts that price to $259.99. With free shipping, that's $207 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice 46x22x30" Elevated Garden Planter for $76.99. Coupon code "BCP2383" cuts it to $64.99. With free shipping, that's $117 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Outdoor Patio Folding Metal Bistro Set in Red or Blue for $59.99. Coupon code "METALBISTRO" drops it to $49.99. With free shipping, that's $101 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers its 3-Tier Vertical Wall Mount Planter in Brown for $34.97 with free shipping. That's $10 under our June mention, $76 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers its Best Choice Products 3-Tier Elevated Wooden Garden Bed Planter Kit in Natural for $52.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16, outside of other Best Choice storefronts. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 16-Foot Sun Shade Canopy for $21.99 with free shipping. That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
