Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounts on RGB LED TVs from Samsung, Sony, and Hisense, ranging from 55" to 100" models. One standout is the Hisense 75" UR8 RGB MiniLED 4K TV at $1,899.99, down from $2,499.99, while the Hisense 100" UR8 model is $3,999.99, down from $5,999.99. This deal ends August 23. Shop Now at Best Buy
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Expires 8/23/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Costco has TVs spanning a wide range of sizes and tech, from a 32" Hisense set at $119.99 up to large-screen 4K options well over $1,000. Several larger models, like a 75" TCL Q77K Series QLED TV at $479.99, include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Shoppers can find budget 1080p sets alongside premium OLED and Mini LED TVs from Samsung and LG. Buy Now at Costco
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- Screen sizes range from 32" to 100"
- Includes 4K UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Some models bundle a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Members-only and Costco Direct pricing available on select TVs
Costco has a wide range of TVs on sale, spanning screen sizes from 43" up to 100" across brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense. Prices start at $229.99 for a 43" Samsung Crystal UHD Smart TV (pictured). Many of the listed TVs include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Free shipping applies. Offers end August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Sizes ranging from 43" to 100"
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- 4K resolution across UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Many models bundled with a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Smart TV features included on all listed models
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Best Buy's Outlet features a selection of open-box TV deals, with discounts of up to 50% on brands like LG and Samsung. This includes a 43" Samsung Q7F QLED TV available for $208. Larger sets are discounted too, including a 77" LG C5 OLED TV at $1,602. All of these are customer returns resold at a discount. Free shipping applies to each TV. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Open-box units are customer returns resold at a discount
- Brands include LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, and Roku
- Screen sizes range from 43" to 77"
- Includes OLED, QLED, and 4K UHD smart TVs
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
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