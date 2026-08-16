Best Buy has discounted a range of PC accessories, mostly from Logitech, including mice, keyboards, keyboard-and-mouse combos, a webcam, headphones, and an APC battery backup. The Logitech M325s wireless mouse is down to $12.99, while pricier picks like the APC 1500VA/900W UPS battery backup are $30 off at $189.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. This deal ends August 17 at 12:59 AM ET. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Logitech wireless mice and keyboards from several series
- Keyboard and mouse combo bundles for PC and Mac
- APC 1500VA/900W UPS battery backup with LCD display
- Logitech Brio 100 1080p webcam for meetings and streaming
- Logitech H390 wired USB headphones with noise-canceling mic
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Best Buy's PC accessories sale covers mice, keyboards, webcams, and battery backups from brands like Logitech and APC. The Logitech M325s wireless mouse is $12.99, down from $22.99, while an APC 1500VA battery backup is $189.99, down from $219.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Shop Now at Best Buy
Dell offers the Dell Pro 4-in-1 USB-C Travel Hub for $35. That's a $10 savings from original list and the best price we could find. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 USB-C ports
- 1 HDMI port
- supports 4K resolution at 60Hz
A single cable that handles USB-C, Lightning, and Micro-USB connections in one 5-foot cord is useful if you're regularly charging devices across different ecosystems. Apply coupon code "XKCZDEAL" for a savings of $10. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4-in-1 multi-device universal charging
- 65W fast charging and high-speed data transfer
- Real-time wattage display via smart chip
- Supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
At Amazon, get this Magnetic Cable Clips 12-Pack for $3.49. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this multipack. Each clip uses a self-adhesive backing and magnetic locking system to hold cables like USB, Type-C, HDMI, and headphone cords in place on desks, nightstands, or in a car. Buy Now at Amazon
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
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