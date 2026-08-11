This certified refurbished Acer Nitro ED340CUR X is $176.69 et eBay at the moment, which is the best price we've seen for this model. You'd pay $17 more for a refurb at Best Buy right now, and $53 more for a new one at Amazon. The 34" ultra-wide curved display combines a 3440 x 1440 resolution with a 200Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It includes a 2-year warranty and free shipping from eBay. Buy Now at eBay