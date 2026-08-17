Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale is live thru August 23. As part of it, you can save up to 60% on a selection of electric scooters, e-bikes, hoverboards, and kick scooters from brands like Segway, NIU, and HiBoy. The Segway E2 Pro is $100 off at $499.99, while the NIU KQi 100P foldable scooter is discounted to $284.09 from $699. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy