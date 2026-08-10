This shaved ice machine suits households that want a finer, snow-like texture rather than the coarse crush you get from cheaper countertop models. Apply coupon code "RTQ67F7F " for a savings of $150. Buy Now at Amazon
- 60-second instant freezing and ice shaving
- Compatible with any liquid and sugar-free drinks
- Five customizable ice texture speed settings
- One-touch self-cleaning cycle
- Integrated LED display with timer and child lock
Seattle Coffee Gear's flash sale spans espresso machines and bundles from brands like Ascaso, Rocket, Rancilio, and Philips. Refurbished Philips superautomatic machines start under $300, while bundles pairing machines with grinders run into the thousands, such as the Rocket Espresso Cinquantotto Mignon XL Bundle at $3,959. Shoppers can choose between new machines, refurbished units, and multi-item bundles across a wide price range. Shop Now at Seattle Coffee
- Espresso machines from brands like Ascaso, Rancilio, Rocket, Diletta, and Philips
- Includes refurbished and B-Class refurbished espresso machines at reduced prices
- Several espresso machine and grinder bundles included
- Superautomatic, semi-automatic, and manual espresso machines available
- Prices range from under $300 to over $4,000
Woot's Home & Kitchen sale covers refurbished and factory reconditioned appliances from brands like Ninja, Cuisinart, Keurig, and Panasonic, alongside new StarFrit items. The Ninja 14-in-1 Multicooker, Oven & Air Fryer is priced at $149.99, while smaller items like the Cuisinart Brew Central 14-Cup Coffee Maker run as low as $39.99. Shoppers can also find SodaStream sparkling water makers and drink mixes mixed in with the appliance deals. This deal ends August 11. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Refurbished and factory reconditioned kitchen appliances from Ninja, Cuisinart, Keurig, and Panasonic
- Ninja 14-in-1 multicooker, oven, and air fryer available for $149.99
- Cuisinart coffee makers, blenders, food processors, and mixers starting under $50
- Keurig K-Café and K-Iced single serve coffee makers included
- New StarFrit small appliances such as air fryers, toasters, and electric skillets also featured
This Cuisinart toaster oven broiler has dropped by another $24 since we last listed it in May. You'd pay $59 for it still at Home Depot. The toaster oven has 1,800W of power and fits up to six slices of toast or an 11" pizza, with a nonstick interior and cool-touch handle for easy cleanup. Shipping is free, too. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1800 watts of power
- Stainless steel construction with a silver finish
- Fits up to 6 slices of toast or an 11" pizza
- Cool-touch handle and slide-out rack
- Nonstick, easy-clean interior
- Weighs 15.5 lb.
The Brand Outlet on eBay is offering an extra 20% off select Ninja items with promo code "BRANDS20". The selection is mostly certified refurbished, spanning air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, and multi-cookers, such as the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO Multi-Cooker at $80 or the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker at $156. Several Ninja Blast Max Cordless Blenders are also included, along with a few new, non-refurbished accessories like Ninja Woodfire pellets. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register